Three $1 million Kentucky Lottery tickets sold in 10 days, including one in Lexington.

For the third time in the last 10 days, the Kentucky Lottery generated has a $1 million winner; this time it’s in Lexington.
A ticket sold in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winner Powerball numbers from Tuesday are 3-57-64-68-69, with a Powerball of 15.
Kentucky Lottery staff is on its way to Lexington to execute a series of security checks at the retailer that sold the winning ticket, and once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.
On Oct. 8, Ashley Eggen of Elizabethtown won the $1 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing. Ronnie Parker of Dawson Springs won $1 million from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
Parker said he was tickled to death after winning and doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.
“I’m happy because I know I’ve got it,” he said.
The whole country has caught Mega Millions fever, as the jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to more than $900 million. The jackpot will be the second-largest ever in U.S. lottery history.
The odds to win the Mega Millions is one in 302.5 million.
Comments