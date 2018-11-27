Kentucky woman is big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

An Ashland woman took home some big money after winning on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
Heather Hughes won $67,700, including $36,000 for solving the puzzle in the bonus round.
The category was food and drink, and the answer was “a bowl of yogurt.”
Hughes told Ashland’s newspaper, The Daily Independent, that she plans to save most of the money, but she also wants to use some to buy her first house and take a vacation.
She works at Rack Room Shoes and is an aspiring actress, the newspaper reported.
Hughes auditioned for the game show when the Wheelmobile made a stop in Charleston, W.Va., last summer, WSAZ in Huntington reported.
She told the television station that she’s good at solving puzzles, but she never expected to become a contestant.
“They say it’s like the fastest 20 minutes of your life, and it absolutely was,” she told the station. “It was so amazing.”
