‘Animals are ... not given enough credit.’ Rescued Kentucky squirrel comforts burned squirrel.

Injured squirrels that were rescued following a brush fire provided an “aww” moment for a Kentucky wildlife center this week.
Three squirrels were taken to Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mount Washington in Bullitt County on Nov. 23 when a homeowner found them after burning a brush pile. According to the wildlife center, which rescues injured, displaced and orphaned wildlife, the three critters had “their fur singed and have some pretty decent skin burns.”
Video shows one of the squirrels that was not doing well being groomed and cared for by the squirrel that was least affected by the brush fire.
“Animals are so amazing and often not given enough credit for their emotions and intelligence,” Second Chances wrote in a Facebook post.
The injured squirrel died from its injuries, the wildlife center said. The other two squirrels are doing better and center staff are hopeful they will recover, a post by Second Chances stated.
After witnessing the recent encounter with the squirrels, Second Chances recalled a prior instance seven years ago when it had two neonatal raccoons in an incubator. While one of the raccoons was fading, another raccoon in better shape kept trying to perk the dying one up, Second Chances wrote.
“He kept nudging him by his nose and trying to flip his body over,” Second Chances Wildlife Center wrote.
