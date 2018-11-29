High school cancels classes amid Twitter threats after Jeff Brohm’s Louisville decision

Trinity High School canceled classes Thursday following social media threats related to University of Louisville football coaching candidate Jeff Brohm staying at Purdue, according to the school’s website.
Trinity, where Brohm graduated in 1989, made the announcement Wednesday night — a few hours after Brohm declined an offer to be Louisville’s head football coach.
Threats were made on Twitter referencing burning the school down because of Brohm’s decision, St. Matthews Police told WDRB.
The Courier-Journal reported a Twitter user wrote before noon Wednesday, “If Jeff Brohm doesn’t come, we burn down Trinity,” and “If you see a man running down Frankfort with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me.” The user’s account has since gone private, according to the Courier-Journal.
Mark Ennis, a radio host for 93.9 The Ville, said the tweets in question were “obvious sarcasm” and called it an “absurd overreaction” for Trinity to cancel school.
Others have also called the tweets sarcasm, but St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told ESPN the person behind the tweets could face charges.
“There are still ramifications, even if it’s a hoax,” Wilkerson said. “I think the FBI has made it pretty clear in some of the publications they’ve put out, a hoax, it disrupts the school, the students and the community in general. We will definitely take it seriously, and if (Trinity) wish to bring charges, they can; we can still do it ourselves as a terroristic threatening charge.”
