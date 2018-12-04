U.S. Postal Service to suspend service for day of mourning

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend all regular mail delivery and retail services Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald J. Trump declared Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning on Saturday, as a memorial for Bush will be held Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

“Out of respect for the 41st president of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” according to a USPS statement on Monday.

The Postal Service will have limited package delivery services, it said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Fox News, the Post Office closed or suspended operations to mourn at least seven former presidents, John F. Kennedy in November 1963, Dwight D. Eisenhower in March 1969, Harry S. Truman in December 1972, Lyndon B. Johnson in January 1973, Richard Nixon in April 1994, Ronald Reagan in June 2004 and Gerald Ford in 2007.

The federal government and stock exchange will also shut down Wednesday.

Kentucky state government will be open, as will the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government and Fayette County Public Schools.