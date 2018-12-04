Man dies after logging accident in Eastern Kentucky

A Harlan County man died after a logging accident Tuesday morning.
John Williams, 36, of Evarts, was working off Ky. 568 in the Cranks community when he was injured, according to Kentucky State Police.
Three States Coal Sales and Logging Co. took Williams to a waiting ambulance, but he had died by the time he arrived, state police said.
State police said “Trans-Star EMS was dispatched to the scene to assist,” but when EMTs arrived, they were told that the company “had removed Mr. Williams from the scene and transported him by vehicle to an awaiting ambulance. Mr. Williams was deceased upon arriving at the ambulance.”
State police were called at 10:18 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Frankfort.
