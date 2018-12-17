New Capital Plaza building ahead of schedule; move in coming in summer

Work is ahead of schedule on the new building going up in downtown Frankfort on the site of the former Capital Plaza Office Tower, which was demolished in March.
The roof is on the new office building, which has not been named publicly, and the windows are nearly installed.
Furniture installation is projected for late spring 2019 with move-in slated for mid summer, according to Pamela Trautner, spokeswoman for the Finance Cabinet. Final determination of agencies moving in has not been made, she said. It will house 1,500-1,700 state employees in a 387,000-square-foot open-office workplace and will be more energy efficient than the former 28-story, 330-foot tower Capitol Plaza Tower built in 1972.
The Italian marble from the tower will be repurposed in the lobby of the new building. The building also will have a 1,200-space parking garage.
