Kentucky

New Capital Plaza building ahead of schedule; move in coming in summer

By Janet Patton

December 17, 2018 01:21 PM

Construction continues on a new office building being built on the site of the former 28-story, 330-foot tower Capitol Plaza Tower in downtown Frankfort. The new building will hold 1,500 state employees and re-purpose the marble from the tower in its lobby.
Construction continues on a new office building being built on the site of the former 28-story, 330-foot tower Capitol Plaza Tower in downtown Frankfort. The new building will hold 1,500 state employees and re-purpose the marble from the tower in its lobby. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Construction continues on a new office building being built on the site of the former 28-story, 330-foot tower Capitol Plaza Tower in downtown Frankfort. The new building will hold 1,500 state employees and re-purpose the marble from the tower in its lobby. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
FRANKFORT

Work is ahead of schedule on the new building going up in downtown Frankfort on the site of the former Capital Plaza Office Tower, which was demolished in March.

Various angles of the Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort being imploded on Sunday.

By

The roof is on the new office building, which has not been named publicly, and the windows are nearly installed.

Furniture installation is projected for late spring 2019 with move-in slated for mid summer, according to Pamela Trautner, spokeswoman for the Finance Cabinet. Final determination of agencies moving in has not been made, she said. It will house 1,500-1,700 state employees in a 387,000-square-foot open-office workplace and will be more energy efficient than the former 28-story, 330-foot tower Capitol Plaza Tower built in 1972.

The Italian marble from the tower will be repurposed in the lobby of the new building. The building also will have a 1,200-space parking garage.

An aerial view of the office tower coming down and the huge debris cloud that followed.

By

  Comments  