Powell County man stabbed to death in his home

A man was found dead in his Clay City home Friday, and the coroner said he died from multiple stab wounds.
The Powell County coroner identified the dead man as 68-year-old John Mullins, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The coroner said Mullins was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest, according to the WKYT report.
A release from the Kentucky State Police Morehead post described the death as as “an ongoing death investigation.”
The state police release said that anyone with information about Mullins’ death should contact Kentucky State Polie Post 8 at (606)784-4127.
