Ky. man charged with 3 counts of murder after calling police to provide information

Kentucky State Police found three people dead in a Grand Rivers house on Friday evening.
Later, Livingston Sheriff’s Department received a call from a person claiming to have knowledge of multiple people being killed, according to a release from Kentucky State Police Post 1.
Deputies responded and detained the caller, Jackie Clint Doom, 29, of Grand Rivers. After interviewing Doom and talking with detectives conducting the preliminary investigation at the death scene, state police charged Doom with three counts of murder, according to the release.
The three victims all appeared to have gunshot wounds. Autopsies are scheduled for today with the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Tips may also be given anonymously the the Kentucky State Police mobile app.
