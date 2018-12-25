Fire destroys Jessamine County house early Christmas morning

A fire in Wilmore early Christmas morning destroyed a family home.
The fire occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday at 200 Grows Mill Road, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but fire officials say that something near a stove or fireplace could have triggered it.
The home is a loss, according to WKYT. The Red Cross was notified so it can help the family find temporary housing.
