Fire destroys Jessamine County house early Christmas morning

By Cheryl Truman

December 25, 2018 11:26 AM

A fire in Wilmore early Christmas morning destroyed a family home.

The fire occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday at 200 Grows Mill Road, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but fire officials say that something near a stove or fireplace could have triggered it.

The home is a loss, according to WKYT. The Red Cross was notified so it can help the family find temporary housing.

