‘Christmas Day Heroin Warning!’ Rowan sheriff’s dept. warns against dangerous batch

The Rowan County Sheriff’s office issued a Facebook warning asking residents with heroin-using acquaintances to tell them not to use any product recently acquired.
“Christmas Day Heroin Warning!” begins the post on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Facebook account. “If you have family members or friends using heroin please contact them immediately and ask them not to use any product recently acquired.”
The Morehead Police Department posted a similar warning.
The sheriff’s department post said that Danny Blevins, the county’s emergency medical services director, reported two overdose calls on Tuesday. That, coupled with a third at the end of last week, “would seem to indicate someone has brought heroin into the county that is even more deadly than normal.”
As of early Christmas afternoon, the post had been shared more than 300 times.
