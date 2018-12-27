Georgetown mom expecting fifth child shares plans for $1 million scratch-off winnings

Jessica Ewen of Georgetown said it was a family tradition to buy Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs as her family’s fun Christmas gifts.
It turned out to be an unexpectedly profitable gamble when Ewen wound up with a $1 million scratch-off.
Ewen, 34, said that she celebrates Christmas with her three siblings and a cousin each year, and they all pitch in money for the tickets. Ewen received a $25 Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket that was a winner.
“I had to keep myself calm, though, to get through the rest of the holidays!” Ewen said in a Kentucky Lottery release. “As soon as I saw I won, I signed it and hid it!”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Ewen took the $780,000 lump-sum cash option instead of $50,000 a year for 20 years. After taxes, she got a $553,800 check.
She recently found out she is expecting her fifth child, so part of the money will be used to purchase a bigger house, the release said. Ewen and her husband also plan to start college funds for all their children.
Ewen bought her winning Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket at Falls Creek BP in Georgetown.
Comments