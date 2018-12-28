Kentucky treasurer claims state escaped $5.3 million fraud attempt

Kentucky state treasurer Allison Ball said that her department has been targeted by sophisticated fraud schemes, one of them worth more than $5.3 million.
Ball told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that the schemes have been thwarted because of the training employees received on cybersecurity and “how do you know when something is fraudulent and doesn’t pass the smell test.”
Repeated calls by the Herald-Leader to the state treasurer’s office on Friday afternoon were unreturned. No additional details were available.
The investigation into the fraud attempts is ongoing, Ball told WKYT.
Ball is expected to say more on the Kentucky Newsmakers at 6 a.m. Sunday on WKYT and 10 a.m. Sunday on the CW Lexington.
