Kentucky State Police: Man found dead in his Cave City apartment

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Cave City man.
Keshawn L. Sarver, 22, died inside his Glenwood Court aparment of a “suspected gunshot wound,” state police said in a release.
Sarver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County coroner’s office.
State police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday requesting assistance with a death investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information or leads concerning Sarver’s death should contact Detective Josh Amos at the Bowling Green state police post at (270) 782-2010.
