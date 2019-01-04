Flu in Kentucky is now widespread after increase in cases

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Friday there is now widespread flu activity, indicating an increase in cases in at least half of the state.
There have been 1,457 flu cases so far this season, which is comparable to last year, according to the health department. The majority of this season’s confirmed cases have been in children ages 1-10, according to health department data.
The deaths of four adults and one child have been linked to the flu this season in Kentucky, compared to 12 flu-related deaths this time last year, the state health department said.
The area hit the hardest by the flu is Louisville, where 882 cases have been confirmed, the health department said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In Fayette County, there have been 54 flu cases this season, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Of the 54 cases, 18 of them involve individuals younger than 18 years old, 24 are of people ages 18 to 64 and 14 are of individuals 65 years and older.
People are urged to get their flu vaccinations.
“We strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t received a flu vaccine, particularly children six months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu, to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Also remember to cover your cough and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth because germs and spread this way. Be sure to frequently wash your hands with soap and water and stay home if you are sick with flu-like illness.”
The vaccine is encouraged for individuals 6 months of age and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches, according to the health department.
Comments