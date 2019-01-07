Estill County rescue dog is missing, possibly stolen

A dog used to find missing people is lost, the Estill County Rescue Squad said Monday.
Hunter, a full-blooded bloodhound, was last seen in the Redlick Road and Kissey Branch Road area in Estill County, the fire station posted. The Waco fire station is asking residents of Estill and Madison counties for help finding the dog.
The dog may have possibly been stolen, the fire station said.
If you have any information on the dog, contact Estill County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Coffey at 606-723-2323. Coffey said early Monday on Facebook that the dog has been missing for a day.
