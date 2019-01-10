Did truck carry 18,000 pounds of Kentucky hemp or marijuana? Oklahoma police stop rig.

Oklahoma investigators are trying to determine whether a tractor-trailer en route from Kentucky to Colorado carried 18,000 or more pounds of industrial hemp, illegal marijuana or both.
Two Pawhuska, Okla., police officers stopped the truck just before 3 a.m. Wednesday because it didn’t stop at a stoplight, reported KOTV in Tulsa, Okla.
The officers said they smelled an odor of marijuana, Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, said in a Thursday interview. Paperwork for the shipment said the truck was transporting 18,000 pounds of hemp from Kentucky to Colorado.
Some of the contents “looked like hemp and some also were buds that looked like it was possibly marijuana,” Woodward said. “That has been taken for testing.”
Four men were taken into custody, but their names were not immediately available from authorities in Pawhuska, Okla.
Two men were inside the tractor-trailer and two other men were in an escort mini-van, Woodward said.
The men told police that “they stopped at a farm in Kentucky, and trailer was loaded by people at the farm,” Woodward said. The men “claimed they weren’t aware of what was in it, and then later said it was legal hemp headed to Colorado to be processed into oil.”
But investigators are checking that out. “It’s not as cut-and-dried as their story makes it sound,” Woodward said.
The Pawhuska police chief and district attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. Woodward said he did not think the men had been charged but that, depending on the test results of the truck’s contents, the men might face charges of aggravated trafficking.
“I know there is a rush on those (lab tests) so we could learn something today or tomorrow,” Woodward said Thursday.
The investigation caused a stir in Pawhuska, a city of 3,600 people in Osage County.
“By late morning Wednesday, a large section of the municipal parking area behind Pawhuska City Hall was the scene of a multiagency investigation by city, county, state and federal law officers,” the Pawhuska Journal-Capital newspaper reported on its website.
“Officers moved the transport truck from the municipal parking area downtown to the training center at the Osage County Sheriff’s Department, south of town, to unload the shipment,” the newspaper reported. “By early afternoon, law officers were busy breaking open containers and examining the contents.”
Oklahoma voters approved medical cannabis in June, and the state allows the transport of medical marijuana “if it was grown in Oklahoma and shipped to another Oklahoma location,” Woodward said. “You have to have a state of Oklahoma transportation license as part of your processor license.”
In the past, authorities have stopped shipments of marijuana in the range of 2,000 to 5,000 pounds, Woodward said.
“But that was true, high-grade, illegally trafficked marijuana,” Woodward said. “This is unique in that we have a company that’s bringing it through Oklahoma that’s claiming it’s industrial hemp to be processed in Colorado. That’s kind of a new one.
“But as I said, there were other things in that truck that looked like buds, beyond what we have ever seen as traditional hemp.”
