5 things to know about Central Kentucky’s snowstorm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central Kentucky beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday, with snow accumulations of 2-4 inches expected, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Here are five things you need to know about the upcoming snow, Central Kentucky’s first substantial winter accumulation that is expected to be more significant for those in the northern parts of the region.
1. The snowfall is part of what has been regionally dubbed “Winter Storm Gia,” and according to a release from the Kentucky State Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, “will most likely impact driving conditions for motorists this weekend.”
“This storm has already spread snow, sleet and ice across the country and will likely provide challenging conditions here in the commonwealth,” Kentucky State Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson said in a release.
Drivers can check road and weather conditions before traveling by visiting the website, https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/home.
2. In Lexington, city road crews have been busy preparing for the storm, according to a city news release. Workers from the city’s Division of Streets & Roads will begin spreading brine on major thoroughfares Friday afternoon and will continue working through the evening, according to the release.
Find the city’s snow removal plan with street and sidewalk rankings, at this link, lexingtonky.gov/snow
To get information on accidents; lane blockages; snow-and-ice trouble spots; and road closures, follow the city’s Twitter accounts: @Lexwrecks and @lexkypolice. You can also view traffic at major intersections in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.
3. Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through Jan. 14. LexTran is providing free rides to shelters
To report someone who may need a ride to a shelter, call the HopeMobile van at (859)252-7881. Referrals are accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
You may also call the Compassionate Caravan at (859)913-0038 and leave a message. If you need to speak to someone with the Compassionate Caravan, use this number instead: (859)255-0301.
4. Need other assistance? Dial 211, text your zip code to 898211 or go to uwbg211.org for locations of shelters and other resources in Lexington and surrounding counties.
5. The official American Automobile Association tips for winter driving are also helpful.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Also, drive slowly.
- The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to 10 seconds.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. Slow down enough to keep rolling if you don’t have traffic or a traffic light ahead.
- Keep at least half a tank of gasoline in your vehicle at all times.
- Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Use your seat belt at all times.
- Stay home if possible.
