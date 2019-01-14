Teenage boy missing in Anderson County

Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who went missing Saturday night in Anderson County.
Alexander Strayer, 16, sneaked out of his house Saturday and has not been seen since, according to his mother, April Strayer. The boy may have been last seen in the Hilltop Drive area of Lawrenceburg, his mom said.
Alexander is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants with a red stripe. He also wears a back brace because of a recent surgery.
If you have any information about Strayer’s whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments