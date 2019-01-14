Kentucky

Kentucky is the worst state for this baby boomer category

By Cheryl Truman

January 14, 2019 11:38 AM

Charles Bertram | Staff Herald-Leader
Don’t expect baby boomers to come flocking to Kentucky to retire.

The personal finance website WalletHub ranked Kentucky last among the 50 states as a place to retire in its annual study of the best states in which to retire.

The top five states are Florida, South Dakota, Colorado, New Hampshire and Virginia. In addition to Kentucky, the bottom five states also included New Jersey, Vermont, West Virginia and Rhode Island.

WalletHub evaluated states on factors including adjusted cost of living, cost of in-home services, museums and theaters per capita, percentage of population aged 65 and older, life expectancy and property crime rate.

Kentucky ranked low in affordability, quality of life and health care, according to the study which evaluated 46 indicators of retirement well being.

WalletHub said in a release that 25 percent of non-retired adults nationwide haven’t saved any money for retirement.

A 2019 study by Brainy Penny personal finance website ranked Kentucky as the eighth worst state in which to retire, citing high health care costs for seniors and the state’s high level of poverty.

