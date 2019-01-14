One dead following coal mining accident in Eastern Kentucky

One man is dead following a coal mining accident in Bell County, according to Bell County dispatch.
The county dispatch said it received the call about the accident around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The accident happened at a mine off Ky. 2012 in the Balkan community near the Harlan County line. No other details were available.
The fatality in Bell County is the second coal-mining death in the nation this year. The first was Jan. 5 in Illinois.
Kentucky had one death in 2018 from an accident at a coal mine, which was a record low for the state, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Nationwide, there were 27 fatalities at all types of mines, with 12 of those at coal mines and 15 at facilities such as rock quarries, the agency announced Tuesday.
In Kentucky, Hubert Grubbs Jr., 29, died on March 28 when he got caught in a moving conveyor belt at the underground D-11 Panther mine near Cumberland, in Harlan County. That mine was operated by Blackjewel LLC, according to federal records.
