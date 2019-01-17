Kentucky judge allegedly left accident scene. He’ll be suspended for seven days.

A Kentucky judge who allegedly left the scene of an accident has been suspended for seven days.
The state Judicial Conduct Commission released the order on District Judge William W. Roberts on Thursday.
Roberts will be suspended without pay from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, according to the order.
Robert was in a wreck in Rowan County on March 10, 2018, but left the scene, a violation of state law, the order said.
Roberts is district judge for Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties. The cases that district judges handle include traffic offenses and misdemeanor crimes.
The commission order said Roberts violated ethics standards that require judges to maintain high standards of conduct and to uphold the integrity of the judicial system; to act in ways that promote public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary; and to be faithful to the law.
Roberts waived a formal proceeding and agree do the order, the commission said.
In the same judicial circuit, Circuit Judge Beth Lewis Maze has been charged with ethics and criminal violations for allegedly tampering with records and signing the names of other officials to orders without their consent.
Maze has denied any criminal or ethical wrongdoing.
