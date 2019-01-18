National group offers reward to find who bound, beat Kentucky dogs

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the serious physical abuse of two dogs in Mercer County.
On Dec. 16, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone had tied the legs of two dogs, duct-taped their muzzles shut, and beat them on their heads.
The dogs’ owner had been away and returned home to find the animals severely injured. Since the attack, the dogs have been recovering in the possession of their owner.
The standard cruelty reward offered by the Humane Society of the United States is $2,500 but a donation from a board member doubled the reward to $5,000.
The incident happened in the Duncan community of northwestern Mercer County, close to the intersection of Bohon and Grapevine roads.
“It takes a truly callous person to abuse dogs in this way,” said Kathryn Callahan, Kentucky state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope this reward will help bring forward anyone with information about this horrible crime.”
Anyone with information should contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 734-4221.
Mercer County Crime Stoppers also offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (859) 812-0016.
Kentucky has had a bad reputation for animal abuse and protection. It is the worst state in the nation for animal protection laws, according to the Animal Defense Legal Fund.
Comments