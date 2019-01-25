Tax filing season arrives in a few days. How long will you wait for refunds?

If you’re an early bird tax filer — fewer than 700 people who filed their state returns with Kentucky’s Revenue Department last January were — your time has come.
Both the Kentucky Revenue Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting returns on Jan. 28.
It’s February when the Kentucky returns really start to flood in — 700,000 individual returns were filed in February last year, out of a total of nearly 2 million returns filed during tax season in Kentucky.
Kentuckians can expect their refunds in two-three weeks if they e-file — which Revenue Department spokesman Glenn Waldrop said that 88 percent will, based on last year’s numbers.
Those who file paper returns will have to wait eight-12 weeks.
Those itching for refund dollars can check their state refund status at refund.ky.gov
Kentucky will also again be on the watch for fake returns. Waldrop said that in 2018, Kentucky’s anti-fraud measures saved nearly $28 million for state taxpayers.
“We have multiple lines of defense internally that we utilize that would flag potentially fraudulent returns,” Waldrop said.
Kentucky uses a system called the identity confirmation quiz, Waldrop said. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a letter and you’ll have 30 days to answer questions in a multiple choice quiz about your identity. Taxpayers can learn more about the quiz on the revenue department’s website.
The IRS website says that it issues more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days for electronic filers, around six weeks for those filing paper returns.
Other states vary in how fast they will send out state income tax refunds:
▪ If you live in Maryland, thank your tax lucky stars. The state’s website boldly proclaims: “We usually process electronically filed tax returns the same day that the return is transmitted to us.”
▪ In Virginia, you can start checking your refund status 72 hours after you file electronically, four weeks after you mail a print return.
▪ Missouri’s taxpayers can receive updates 48 hours after filing electronically or up to four weeks after mailing a paper return.
▪ Georgia’s department of revenue website says that income tax return processing begins on Feb. 1 and it may take more than 90 days from the date of receipt to process a return and issue a refund.
