Wide load coming through: How a tractor-trailer could affect your Wednesday travel plans.

Roads will be closed and lanes blocked from the Ohio state line to Kentucky’s border with Tennessee on Wednesday, as a tractor-trailer carrying a super wide load travels through.
Derenz Transport will be moving a 27-foot-wide piece of industrial cooling equipment across the state, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release.
The state police’s commercial vehicle enforcement and local law enforcement agencies will accompany the vehicle to temporarily block traffic along the route. The tractor-trailer will also have two escort vehicles in front of it and two behind it, the cabinet said.
The caravan will come through Georgetown, resulting in road closings and potential backups there.
The cabinet said the tractor-trailer will begin its journey in Boone County at the rest area on southbound Interstate 75/71.
It will leave I-75 in Scott County at Exit 126 and travel west on U.S. 460 to southbound U.S. 62. The vehicle will get on Interstate 64 at Midway and head west to Exit 53. From there, the Transportation Cabinet said it will head south on U.S. 127, getting on the Bluegrass Parkway near Lawrenceburg.
The vehicle will continue on Bluegrass Parkway to Exit 1, where the parkway meets Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown. It will remain on southbound I-65 into Tennessee.
The Transportation Cabinet said traffic will be shut down when the tractor-trailer is on U.S. 62, U.S. 460, I-64, U.S. 127 and Bluegrass Parkway because the motorcade will take up “the entire width of the route or all lanes in its direction of travel.”
The exact timing of each of the legs of the trip was not known Tuesday night, but the cabinet said it will provide updates on Wednesday.
Traffic information is available at goky.ky.gov and via the WAZE app, as well as on the Transportation Cabinet’s Twitter page.
