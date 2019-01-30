Kentucky

12-year-old boy reportedly dies while trying to save dog in Pulaski County house fire.

By Mike Stunson

January 30, 2019 10:53 AM

WKYT
WKYT

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Pulaski County, according to WKYT.

During the fire in Science Hill, which occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the boy tried to re-enter the home to retrieve a dog, LEX 18 reported. The boy was unable to escape.

The boy’s parents and 5-year-old sister escaped the fire, according to WKYT. The mother was treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital, WTVQ said.

The family had four dogs that were killed in the fire, and some cats have not been found, according to LEX 18.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

  Comments  