The cost of assaulting Sen. Rand Paul? More than $500,000

The neighbor who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke six of his ribs should pay the Republican lawmaker $582,834 in damages, a jury ruled Wednesday.
Paul filed a lawsuit seeking up to $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Rene Boucher, 60, a retired anesthesiologist who has lived next door to Paul since 2000 in an upscale subdivision in Bowling Green.
The jury awarded Paul $7,834 in damages for medical costs and $200,000 to compensate him for pain and suffering he endured as a result of the attack.
The jury said Boucher should pay an additional $375,000 to punish him for the attack.
Boucher tackled Paul from behind on Nov. 3, 2017 as Paul mowed his yard.
Boucher said had cleaned up several piles of yard debris that Paul had piled close to their property line, and lost his temper when he saw Paul piling up yet more waste.
Paul, however, testified he did not pile yard waste on the property line, but rather well within his yard.
Paul said he had piled brush and burned it on his property for years, and Boucher had never complained to him.
Paul had gotten off his mower to move a stick when Boucher hit him from behind with a running tackle. Paul was wearing noise-canceling headphones and did not hear Boucher coming.
Paul said he suffered intense pain and difficulty breathing, and contracted pneumonia twice as a result of the injuries. His mobility is still limited and he has chronic pain, Paul said.
Boucher pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting Paul. He served 30 days in jail, paid a $10,000 fine and performed 100 hours of community service, according to his attorney, Matthew Baker.
However, federal prosecutors are pushing for a longer sentence for him. Advisory federal guidelines called for a sentence of at least 21 months.
The case received considerable attention. Paul was elected to the Senate in 2010 and ran against eventual winner Donald Trump in the GOP primaries for president in 2016.
