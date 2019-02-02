Former clerk arrested after audit finds city card used to buy Jeff Dunham tickets

The former Raceland city clerk has been arrested and accused of embezzling more than $16,000 after a Kentucky State Police investigation.
Kentucky State Police said a city credit card had been used to buy tickets to see ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham, personal items and other matters not related to city expenses.
Rebecca Miller was arrested Friday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card of $10,000 or more, a class C felony; she was being held in the Greenup County Detention Center.
According to state police, they were contacted in January after newly elected Mayor Talmadge McPeek ordered an audit of city funds and discovered apparent misuse of the city’s credit card.
The investigation is continuing, according to state police.
