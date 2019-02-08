Kentucky

He allegedly killed a bystander in a robbery. Police caught up with him Friday.

By Bill Estep

February 08, 2019 05:20 PM

Police obtained a warrant on Jan. 17, 2019 charging Phillip Lewis with killing a man during a robbery in Knox County
Police obtained a warrant on Jan. 17, 2019 charging Phillip Lewis with killing a man during a robbery in Knox County Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police
Police obtained a warrant on Jan. 17, 2019 charging Phillip Lewis with killing a man during a robbery in Knox County Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police

Police on Friday captured a man wanted on a charge of killing a bystander during a robbery in Knox County on Jan. 16.

Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, was arrested in Flint, Mich., at 3:50 p.m., according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

Officers from a task force that includes the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and Michigan State Police caught Lewis, according to the release.

Lewis will be held in Michigan until authorities can extradite him to Kentucky.

Lewis is accused of shooting Gary Medlin, 25, of Barbourville, during a robbery at the A & B Quick Stop on U.S 25E in Knox County. Lewis allegedly shot Medlin as he tried to run out of the store.

Lewis is charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

A murder committed in the course of a robbery is a crime eligible for the death penalty in Kentucky.

  Comments  