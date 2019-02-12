Kentucky police say suspect, victim of Ohio abduction killed in officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police have confirmed that two people killed Monday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Oldham County were connected to a reported abduction in Ohio.
Ohio State University reported Monday that student Skylar Williams, 20, had been abducted from a parking lot on the school’s Mansfield campus that morning and that the suspect was 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds. State police confirmed Tuesday that Willams and Pounds were both killed during a shooting Monday afternoon in Oldham County involving law enforcement.
State police report that they were called by officials in Gallatin County at 3:24 p.m. Monday after they received a 911 call about a “distressed female at a gas station that was forced into a vehicle by a male.”
Police spotted the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Dodge Caravan with a Quebec registration plate, in Henry County, according to state police. Troopers tried to pull the van over, but the driver would not stop.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Troopers pursued the van south on Interstate 71 and into Oldham County, where they tried to stop the driver using spike strips, according to state police. The driver avoided the spike strips and continued before exiting the interstate at the Pee Wee Valley ramp in Oldham County.
The driver of the van crossed Ky. 329 and tried to get back onto the interstate, but out of concern for public safety, troopers used “legal intervention” to stop the van on the on ramp, according to state police.
While officers were trying to apprehend a suspect in the vehicle, a trooper heard a gunshot inside the van, according to state police. The trooper perceived the gunshot as an “immediate threat to himself and the female passenger” and fired his gun, according to state police.
The suspect, later identified as Pounds was killed by the gunfire, according to state police. The victim, identified as Williams of was also shot at least once during the incident and was taken to a Louisville hospital where she died of her injuries. It is not clear whether Williams was killed by a gunshot fired by Pounds or by police.
All aspects of the incident are being investigated, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson said. None of the officers involved had body cameras, he said.
State police worked with Ohio authorities to confirm that Pounds was suspected in the abduction of Williams in Mansfield, Ohio.
“The university extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Ohio State student Skylar Williams,” university President Michael V. Drake said in a statement Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this terrible time, and our campus community is in mourning.”
Pounds used a gun during the abduction Monday morning at the Ohio State University’s Mansfield campus, according to the university. Pounds, the father of Williams’ child, according to multiple media sources, allegedly approached Williams in the parking lot, showed a handgun and forced her into his vehicle, the university said.
The shooting in Oldham County occurred about 255 miles from where the abduction reportedly occurred.
The Oldham County Police Department and Oldham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kentucky State Police during the pursuit.
Williams was studying physical therapy at Ohio State’s Mansfield campus, her Facebook page states. It said she went to Madison Comprehensive High School, also in Mansfield.
According to FOX 8, Pounds posted on Facebook saying goodbye to his son and apologizing to him for leaving him to grow up without parents.
WMFD reported the Facebook post stated Pounds’ dream was to become a state trooper.
Comments