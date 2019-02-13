Kentucky fisherman uses Lee’s Famous Recipe biscuit to catch giant mystery fish

A Danville fisherman found gold in a Boyle County pond after battling a giant fish that “never ever wanted to give up.”
When Hunter Anderson was driving with his girlfriend, the two went to a pond he remembered had big koi or goldfish. But neither guessed how big of a prize awaited them.
Anderson said he had a Cashion Rod with him and a Lee’s Famous Recipe biscuit for bait. The buttery biscuit apparently was the snack a massive goldfish or koi wanted.
“I fish avidly in tournaments and also just for fun, but this fish was different,” he said. “It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up. I’m lucky I got it, but I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The fish weighed around 20 pounds, Anderson said. He was not sure what type of fish it was, as he returned it to the water after taking a photo with it.
The photo was posted on Facebook by Hunter’s sister, Cassie Anderson, and the picture has been shared more than 2,000 times and commented on nearly 600 times.
She joked that it was their pet goldfish she flushed when she was 9 years old. “I swear, I thought you were dead, Bubbles!”
Hunter Anderson, who was on the bass fishing team at Eastern Kentucky University, can understand why the photo of the massive fish was viral.
“It’s something nobody has ever really seen before,” he said. “I know I haven’t. It’s also something everyone can relate to as most people have had a pet goldfish at some point in their life.”
He put the fish back in the water “so maybe a kid can catch it some day and be as happy as I was. That’s what it’s all about.”
The largest goldfishes on record are just a few pounds, but the largest koi, which is a carp, recorded weighed 90 pounds, according to the Daily Mail.
Comments