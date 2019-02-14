Paradise no more. TVA votes to close iconic coal-burning power plant in Kentucky.

In the end, not even a tweet from President Donald Trump could save an iconic coal-burning power plant in Western Kentucky.
The Tennessee Valley Authority board voted Thursday to close the final burner at the Paradise coal-fired plant in Muhlenberg County by the end of 2020.
Residents had warned that closing Unit 3 at the plant, which employs 131 people, would hurt the local economy and force people to move away for work, and Trump sent a tweet earlier this week urging TVA to consider all factors before voting to close viable power plants like Unit 3 at Paradise.
However, an analysis by the utility said the aging Unit 3 had deteriorated, had a relatively high rate of unplanned shutdowns, and would require significant costs for mechanical and environmental upgrades to keep it running.
Bill Johnson, president of the utility, said TVA could avoid more than $1 billion in costs over the life of the Paradise plant and another one in Tennessee called Bull Run.
“This decision is about economics. It’s about keeping rates as low as possible,” Johnson told board members during a meeting in Chattanooga.
Johnson said closing the two plants would not hinder TVA’s ability to generate power reliably, noting that the utility has added nuclear and natural-gas plants, which cost less to operate than Paradise and Bull Run and are more flexible.
Johnson said Paradise and Bull Run were only generating power about 10 percent of the time.
Closing Paradise will reduce the demand for Kentucky coal. It gets coal from mines in Western Kentucky, including one owned by Trump supporter Robert E. Murray.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Bowling Green, which is about 35 miles from the plant, said in a news release that TVA had no business “picking winners and losers in Kentucky’s energy sector.”
But Johnson said the move to shutter the last coal-burning unit at Paradise was not about coal.
Closing Paradise and Bull Run will only cut coal’s contributions to TVA generation by about 1 percent, and the utility will still be burning about the same amount of coal in 10 years as it does now, Johnson said.
TVA opened two coal-burning units on the bank of the Green River at Paradise in the early 1960s, then added the even larger Unit 3 in 1970.
The plant was once the largest coal-fired facility of its kind in the world, with the capacity to produce enough electricity for 950,000 homes.
The utility closed Units 1 and 2 in 2017, in part to meet tougher environmental rules, and built a natural gas-fired plant to replace them.
