Bull strikes, injures several participants in ‘Cowboy Pinball’ game at Kentucky rodeo.

A contest at a Kentucky rodeo last weekend left several people injured after being struck by a bull.
During Saturday’s “Bull Bash” in Owensboro, a game called “Cowboy Pinball” was played with 23 volunteers vying for the $100 prize, according to The Owensboro Times.
All volunteers had to sign a waiver prior to the game, which involved a $100 bill tied to a bull’s flank, The Owensboro Times reported. The contestants had to stand inside a small circle in the ring and the first person to grab the money without leaving their circle was declared the winner.
Video from the event shows the bull flipping two men in the air and another being pinned against a wall. The first man who was flipped quickly got up and ran off, but the second had to be helped out of the ring.
“A hush came across the gym,” a spectator told The Owensboro Times. “This did not seem normal for them (the producers of the event). I never saw the (second) man (regain consciousness). They were trying to decide who should get the $100 prize, and the people who were still left on the floor said they didn’t want it. They said to give it to the guy who was injured.”
Several people were hurt during the event, according to 14 News.
One of the men who was injured said in a Facebook post he’d do it again.
“Me and my wife entered this game to have some fun that night. We both knew that one of us could get hurt but we still did anyways,” said William Dunn. “Yes, I did end up with some busted ribs, hurt leg, elbow and a huge bruise on my butt. With all that I still got up and went to work. I and my wife had a great time ... Would I do it again ... yes I would.”
The event was put on by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association.
