Which parts of Lexington saw the priciest home sales last month? See the top sellers.

By Cheryl Truman

February 21, 2019 05:35 AM

January home sales came to a near-standstill in several Lexington zip codes — but the city’s traditional real estate hotspots continued to move expensive houses.

Data from the office of Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill indicated that 40502, often the city’s most monied real estate slice, had not only the city’s most expensive home sale — $785,000 — but that all five of its top sellers topped the half-million dollar mark.

A house in the downtown zip code of 40508 sold for $650,000, while the Hamburg-area zip code of 40509 placed three houses in the $500,000-plus category.

Here are the top five sellers in each Lexington zip code. All photos are from the Fayette PVA website.

40502

2132 Woodmont Drive, $785,000

Woodmont.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

1207 Summit Drive, $710,000

Summit.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

2060 Bridgeport Drive, $675,000

bridgeport.jpg

164 Woodland Ave., $572,500

woodland.jpg

3225 Tates Creek Road, $560,000

tatescreek.jpg

40503

569 Pasadena Drive, $470,000

pasadena.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

219 Lackawanna Road, $230,000

pasadena.jpg

3367 Winthrop Drive, $230,000

winthrop.jpg

322 Stratford Drive, $190,000

stratford.jpg

3501 Germann Court, $179,900

germann.jpg

40504

1861 Parkers Mill Road, $462,000

parkersmill.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

1420 Pine Meadow Road, $280,000

pinemeadow.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

1800 Williamsburg Road, $265,000

Williamsburg.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

1796 Headley Green, $245,000

headleygreen.jpg

2005 Williamsburg Road. $235,000

williamsburg2.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

40505

627 Cricklewood Drive, $166,000

cricklewood.jpg

513 Collier Court, $162,500

collier.jpg

520 Shaftsbury Road, $157,400

shaftsbury.jpg

657 Northside Drive, $156,000

northside.jpg

1812 Blue Ridge Dr., $151,059

blueridge.jpg

40507

579 West Short Street, $240,000

short.jpg

Only one property transfer was reported in this zip code.

40508

645 West Short Street, $650,000

short2.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

442 North Limestone, $490,000

limestone.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

627 Columbia Avenue, $341,000

columbia1.jpg

622 Columbia Avenue. $215,000

columbia2.jpg

214 East Sixth Street, $165,000

sixth.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

40509

2644 Lucca Place, $600,000

No photo available.

2809 Firenze Park, $537,550

No photo available.

2417 Rossini Place, $520,000

rossini.jpg

4000 Lochmere Court, $443,500

lochmere.jpg

3568 Stolen Horse Trace, $414,832

No photo available.

40511

2356 Calendula Road, $336,490

No photo available.

2351 Calendula Road, $314,239

No photo available.

605 Estrella Drive, $292,000

No photo available.

2613 Coronado Ridge, $281,000

coronado.jpg

2762 Sullivans Trace, $265,000

No photo available.

531 Estrella Drive, $256,958

No photo available.

40513

2213 Guilford Lane, $720,000

guilford.jpg

4053 Peppertree Drive, $482,000

peppertree.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

4845 Firebrook Boulevard, $460,000

firebrook.jpg

900 Calhoun Circle, $460,000

calhoun.jpg

2141 Mangrove Drive, $357,000

mangrove.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

40514

4670 Rosette Way, $389,430

No photo available.

4313 Southmoor Park, $304,375

southmoor.jpg

2408 Vale Drive, $260,000

vale.jpg

3913 Wyndham Ridge, $246,000

wyndham.jpg

3921 Forsythe Drive, $240,000

forsythe.jpg

40515

2109 Wickesbury Place, $555,000

wickesbury.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

193 Ellerslie Park Boulevard, $467,000

ellerslie.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

2253 Abbeywood Road, $389,000

abbeywood.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

420 Spencer Park, $337,000

spencer.jpg

3600 Windfair Lane, $330,000

windfair.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

40516

No sales.

40517

3262 Pimlico Parkway, $189,000

pimlico.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

325 Wilson Downing Road, $185,000

wilsondowning.jpg

1333 Canonero Drive, $183,000

canonero.jpg

3304 Aztec Circle, $182,000

aztec.jpg

3813 Dicksonia Drive, $179,000

dicksonia.jpg

