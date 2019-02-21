Which parts of Lexington saw the priciest home sales last month? See the top sellers.

January home sales came to a near-standstill in several Lexington zip codes — but the city’s traditional real estate hotspots continued to move expensive houses.
Data from the office of Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill indicated that 40502, often the city’s most monied real estate slice, had not only the city’s most expensive home sale — $785,000 — but that all five of its top sellers topped the half-million dollar mark.
A house in the downtown zip code of 40508 sold for $650,000, while the Hamburg-area zip code of 40509 placed three houses in the $500,000-plus category.
Here are the top five sellers in each Lexington zip code. All photos are from the Fayette PVA website.
40502
2132 Woodmont Drive, $785,000
1207 Summit Drive, $710,000
2060 Bridgeport Drive, $675,000
164 Woodland Ave., $572,500
3225 Tates Creek Road, $560,000
40503
569 Pasadena Drive, $470,000
219 Lackawanna Road, $230,000
3367 Winthrop Drive, $230,000
322 Stratford Drive, $190,000
3501 Germann Court, $179,900
40504
1861 Parkers Mill Road, $462,000
1420 Pine Meadow Road, $280,000
1800 Williamsburg Road, $265,000
1796 Headley Green, $245,000
2005 Williamsburg Road. $235,000
40505
627 Cricklewood Drive, $166,000
513 Collier Court, $162,500
520 Shaftsbury Road, $157,400
657 Northside Drive, $156,000
1812 Blue Ridge Dr., $151,059
40507
579 West Short Street, $240,000
Only one property transfer was reported in this zip code.
40508
645 West Short Street, $650,000
442 North Limestone, $490,000
627 Columbia Avenue, $341,000
622 Columbia Avenue. $215,000
214 East Sixth Street, $165,000
40509
2644 Lucca Place, $600,000
No photo available.
2809 Firenze Park, $537,550
No photo available.
2417 Rossini Place, $520,000
4000 Lochmere Court, $443,500
3568 Stolen Horse Trace, $414,832
No photo available.
40511
2356 Calendula Road, $336,490
No photo available.
2351 Calendula Road, $314,239
No photo available.
605 Estrella Drive, $292,000
No photo available.
2613 Coronado Ridge, $281,000
2762 Sullivans Trace, $265,000
No photo available.
531 Estrella Drive, $256,958
No photo available.
40513
2213 Guilford Lane, $720,000
4053 Peppertree Drive, $482,000
4845 Firebrook Boulevard, $460,000
900 Calhoun Circle, $460,000
2141 Mangrove Drive, $357,000
40514
4670 Rosette Way, $389,430
No photo available.
4313 Southmoor Park, $304,375
2408 Vale Drive, $260,000
3913 Wyndham Ridge, $246,000
3921 Forsythe Drive, $240,000
40515
2109 Wickesbury Place, $555,000
193 Ellerslie Park Boulevard, $467,000
2253 Abbeywood Road, $389,000
420 Spencer Park, $337,000
3600 Windfair Lane, $330,000
40516
No sales.
40517
3262 Pimlico Parkway, $189,000
325 Wilson Downing Road, $185,000
1333 Canonero Drive, $183,000
3304 Aztec Circle, $182,000
3813 Dicksonia Drive, $179,000
