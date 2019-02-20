Best bets for the weekend: Comedy, new Cosmic Charlie’s, circus

Vicki Barbolak arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Finale Show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP