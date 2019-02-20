Best bets for the weekend: Comedy, new Cosmic Charlie’s, circus

Vicki Barbolak, recently named Nick @ Nite’s “Funniest Mom in America” and a current semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” will be performing at Comedy Off Broadway from Feb. 22-23. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $18-20. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com
Cosmic Charlie’s reopens
After shutting the doors on its National Avenue location last June, Cosmic Charlie’s is set to reopen with the first official show at its new location on Loudon Avenue in an old city bus wash on Feb. 22 featuring indie folk and roots artists Great Lake Swimmers and Native Harrow after holding a soft opening last weekend. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10-12. 105 W Loudon Ave. Cosmic-Charlies.com
‘Donnybrook’
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The Central Kentucky premiere of “Donnybrook,” a story following a former U.S. Marine as he trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize, comes to the EKU Center of the Arts on Feb. 23. Along with a viewing of the film rising Eastern Kentucky songsmith Tyler Childers will perform and “Donnybrook” author Frank Bill and actress Dara Jade Tiller will make appearances. Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 plus service fees. 1 Hall Dr. in Richmond. EKUCenter.com
Silent Sky
The Transylvania University Theatre Department will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” Feb. 22-24 at the Lucille C. Little Theater. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are free. 300 N Broadway. Transy.edu
Garden Brothers’ Circus
The Garden Bros. Circus comes to Rupp Arena on Feb. 24 with over 60 performers including Chinese acrobats, aerial daredevils, racing camels, the smallest horse on Earth, six motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, comedy dogs, Wheel of Death and clowns. The show begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com
Comments