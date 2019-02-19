Covington Catholic student files $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post

Attorneys for the Covington Catholic High School student who became the center of a national news story said they have filed a lawsuit on his behalf against The Washington Post.
Nick Sandmann’s lawsuit against the newspaper seeks $250 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
“Lin and Todd will continue to bring wrongdoers before the court to seek damages in compensation for the harm so many have done to the Sandmann family,” attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry said in a statement posted online. “This is only the beginning.”
The suit was apparently filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Covington.
The text of the lawsuit was posted on the website of McMurtry’s law firm, Hemmer DeFrank Wessels.
Nick, as well as his school, faced threats from those angered by a viral video showing him, his classmates and Native Americans engaged in a much-debated confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial last month.
The lawsuit, filed on Nick’s behalf by his parents, Ted and Julie Sandmann, accuses The Washington Post of “negligently and with actual malice” publishing “false and defamatory” articles about Nick, causing him “substantial reputational and emotional harm.”
“The Post’s campaign to target Nicholas in furtherance of its political agenda was carried out by using its vast financial resources to enter the bully pulpit by publishing a series of false and defamatory print and online articles which effectively provided a worldwide megaphone to Phillips (the Native American man) and other anti-Trump individuals and entities to smear a young boy who was in its view an acceptable casualty in their war against the President,” the suit states.
