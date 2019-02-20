Lake Cumberland at level not seen in 20 years because of heavy rain

Heavy rains the last few days have pushed Lake Cumberland to a level not seen in more than 20 years.
The elevation of the lake surface was 741.62 feet above sea level at noon on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It was last at that level in 1998, when it hit 742.4 feet.
Continued rain could push the lake to 750 feet, according to the corps.
The lake has only topped 745 feet twice, first in April 1962 when it reached 747 feet and in May 1984, when the level hit 751.69 feet.
That 1984 event is the highest ever, called the pool of record.
The corps said Wolf Creek Dam, which impounds the giant lake in Southern Kentucky, is safe even with the large amount of water it is holding back.
The agency oversaw a $594 million project to install a barrier wall inside the earthen portion of the mile-long dam to block seepage through caves and fissures under the dam.
