Drew Barrymore movie will film at this Versailles site

The Drew Barrymore movie “The Stand In” will be filming at a scenic downtown Versailles store next week.
The Amsden building houses a bourbon bar, coffee house and store. Alex Riddle, who owns the business with his wife Emily, said that filming will take place in the store area; the coffee shop will remain open. The bourbon bar is separate and opens in the late afternoon.
Alex Riddle said the filming is scheduled Feb. 25-28.
The Amsden, at 151 South Main Street, was originally the site of the Amsden bank building, built in 1890 and one of the oldest buildings in downtown Versailles.
Alex Riddle said word of the filming has generated “a definite buzz” around town: “My wife works really hard and is incredibly good at what she does. She’s created a space that people want to be in.”
The movie, about a comedy actress trading places with her stand-in, was filming in New York this week. Barrymore was spotted wearing a prosthetic nose and dirty blonde wig.
