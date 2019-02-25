Flooding affects major roads, causes emergencies in Eastern Kentucky

Flooding from heavy rain over the weekend in Eastern Kentucky provoked counties to declare states of emergency, made dozens of roads impassable and knocked out power to thousands of people.
Magoffin, Martin, Jackson, Johnson, Wolfe and Letcher counties all declared emergencies during the weekend. Doing so allows counties to receive assistance from state agencies or through the National Guard, according to John Bobel, public information officer for the Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management. Bobel said counties can also expedite internal purchasing when emergencies are declared.
Clay City in Powell County declared a state of emergency at 11 p.m. Sunday over rising flood waters. According to the Powell County Office of Public Information, flood waters were expected to crest around noon Monday.
“This flood has the potential to reach Main Street, creating serious hazards and closing roads throughout the city,” the county said in a release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Road conditions in Magoffin remained hazardous; More than 30 county roads have been reported impassable or have sustained major damage, Magoffin Judge Executive Matt Wireman said Sunday night.
“We have been able to reopen some roads and have started work on others,” Wireman said. “I have directed that our road crews will work 12-hour shifts daily until we have provided solutions for all of our residents who live on impassable roads.”
Some people remain blocked in because of high water and road closures, said Robert Prater, Magoffin County emergency management director.
“Right now, it’s just a game of catch up,” Prater said. “We’re a small county and we’re limited on our resources at this time, but we’ve got people working on it and we’ll get them help as soon as we can.”
More than 100 people were evacuated from Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, but they were back in the facility Sunday night, Wireman said.
No one was injured in Magoffin County, though some people were rescued after they were stranded while trying to drive through water, said
Emergency crews used boats on Sunday to remove several people from their homes because the roads were blocked. Some residents wanted to stay at other locations with relatives.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was releasing 58,540 cubic feet of water a second at 7 a.m. Monday from Lake Cumberland through the dam. The amount was, by far, the most ever released – the old record was 40,000. Those moves caused flooding along the Cumberland River below the dam.
Even with the record drawdown, the water level at Lake Cumberland continued to rise on Sunday and early Monday, reaching 756.07 feet above sea level Monday at 7 a.m. That was more than four feet above the old record of 751.69 from May 1984.
The corps has said it needs to release water from the lake to recover flood-storage capacity.
Pikeville and Pike County were expected to impose a state of emergency Monday.
Ky. 1087 on Sizemore Mountain is closed in Floyd County due to pavement settling and breaking, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Boone Mountain in Letcher County and Ky. 195 at Elkcorn Creek in Pike County were also closed.
Letcher, Pike and Floyd counties have all experienced pavement breaking on roads, as well.
Lonnie Scott, emergency manager in Clinton County, said there were several roads blocked in the north end of the county because of the high rate of discharge from Wolf Creek Dam. There may be people isolated in their homes as a result.
He was not aware of any homes that are flooded.
Comments