Missing 16-year-old Kentucky girl may be held against her will, her mother says

A Rowan County High School student has been missing since she left her father’s home in Midland Friday night, and her mother feels she may be held against her will.
Mary Lewis said she took her 16-year-old daughter, Amber Lewis, to her father’s Bath County home Friday evening. Amber told her mother she was feeling bad and was going to stay the night there.
A little after 8 p.m. Friday, Amber told her brother that her mother was going to pick her up at 9 p.m., according to Mary Lewis.
“Evidently someone pulled in the driveway and she left with him,” Mary Lewis said. “He (Amber’s brother) thought it was me but it wasn’t.”
Her brother was unsure what the car Amber left in looked like.
Mary Lewis has not heard from Amber since Friday. She deleted her Facebook two weeks ago, but was always active on Instagram, Snapchat and through text messaging.
Amber may have been picked up from a guy she met online, according to her mother. She is worried about her daughter’s safety, as it’s not like her to not answer messages.
“She is always on her telephone. She has that phone 24-7 like a normal teenager,” Mary Lewis said. “It’s not like her. All her friends are trying to text her and she isn’t answering.”
A junior at Rowan County, Amber is described as a very talkative, outgoing girl, her mother said. She is 5 feet 6, 172 pounds with brown eyes and recently-dyed brown hair. She also has the right side of her nose pierced.
Amber’s disappearance is being investigated by the Bath County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. Anyone with information about Amber is asked to call the Bath County Sheriff at (606) 674-2006, the Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.
