With an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, this man is the richest in Kentucky

B. Wayne Hughes is not letting go of his title as the wealthiest person in Kentucky.
Hughes, the founder of Public Storage and a Goliath in the horse racing industry, retained his crown as Kentucky’s richest man, according to the annual list from 24/7 Wall Street and Forbes. He is worth an estimated $2.8 billion, the website said.
The 85-year-old Lexington billionaire is the world’s 804th richest man, ahead of the likes of Oprah, Ted Turner and Michael Jordan. Hughes has held the title of Kentucky’s richest man for several years, 24/7’s rankings show.
Hughes founded Public Storage in 1972 and the company now has more than 2,500 sites worldwide. The storage business is the largest of its kind in the world.
According to Bloomberg, Hughes founded the company with a $50,000 investment after noticing a self-storage warehouse loaded to capacity in Texas. He has since retired as chief executive officer and chairman.
A native of Oklahoma, Hughes has also owned race horses since the 1970s. In 2004, he acquired Lexington’s Spendthrift Farm, which has raised nine Kentucky Derby champions.
So what can $2.8 billion get you? You could buy 93,333 cars at 30,000 each or 14,000 houses at $200,000 each. Maybe you want to buy a professional sports team. Forbes’ list of most valuable sports teams in the world show he could buy the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox (worth $2.8 billion) or 2018 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ($2.65 billion).
Last week, Forbes announced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man with an estimated net worth of $131 billion. Fifteen of the 26 wealthiest people in the world are from the U.S., according to the rankings on Forbes.
