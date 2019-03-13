Coroner reportedly called to I-64 crash after three vehicles go over guardrail

The Bath County coroner has been called to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 that has shut down the road, according to WKYT.
Capt. Gary Lanham of the Morehead Fire Department said the crash happened at the 120-mile marker on I-64 near the Owingsville exits. He said three vehicles went over a guardrail and at least three people were trapped in a vehicle.
The crash also produced a diesel fuel spill, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Traffic was detoured off the interstate at Exit 121 in Owingsville. The interstate is expected to be shut down for at least two hours, the transportation cabinet said.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
