Tornado confirmed in Western Kentucky, major damage reported

A tornado touched down in West Paducah Thursday morning and has caused major damage, according to media reports.
At 10:32 a.m. EST Thursday morning, the weather service tweeted “9:31 A.M. (Central) TORNADO JUST MISSED OUR OFFICE IN WEST PADUCAH. TAKE SHELTER NOW IF YOU’RE IN PADUCAH!!!!”
A tornado warning was issued for McCracken County at 9:27 a.m. by the weather service. They reported a tornado was spotted in the area moving northeast at 55 miles per hour.
WAVE 3 meteorologist Brian Goode said major damage was reported near Paducah due to the tornado. WLKY’s John Belski said at least one building was destroyed and others damaged.
Dustin Knight, a storm chaser with SVL Media, said he received a text from a friend in Paducah saying “major damage with debris falling from the sky.”
Photos posted from WPSD Local 6 show damage to a Dick’s Sporting Goods sign, trees in roadways, and stop lights swaying from heavy wind.
The weather service said the potential for the storm could lead to flying debris, tree damage, damage to mobile homes and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
