$21 million verdict in Kentucky helicopter crash thrown out. New trial may be next.

Various officials looked over debris at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in the parking lot next to Paces Elementary School on U.S. 421 in Manchester, Ky., Friday, June 07, 2013. Eddy Sizemore, a former chief deputy for the Laurel County sheriff's office was among three men killed at 11:16 p.m. Thursday in Manchester when the Air Evac Lifeteam medical helicopter crashed. Also killed were flight paramedic Herman "Lee" Dobbs and flight nurse Jesse Jones, according to Lifeteam. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com