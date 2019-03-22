One Kentucky health department warns public about increasing number of syphilis cases

With cases of syphilis on the rise across the country, one Kentucky county is warning the public.
The Montgomery County Health Department said it has seen an increase in syphilis cases in recent months.
“This disease does not discriminate against anyone or any group,” Kelly Allen, the nurse supervisor for the Montgomery County Health Department, said in a Facebook post on the health department’s page on Friday. “We want the public to be aware of symptoms in case treatment is needed and to take steps to protect themselves.”
The Montgomery County Health Department said injection drug use is a risk factor for the sexually transmitted disease.
“However, health officials warn that this disease can be passed along to others outside of this group,” the post stated.
Syphilis is spread “through direct contact with a syphilis sore,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is curable with medical treatment.
Early symptoms of syphilis are sores at the infection site and then a body rash.
While the sores may not hurt and can go away on their own, it’s always important to get treatment because the disease can lead to blindness, paralysis or even death.
Pregnant women can also spread syphilis to their unborn babies, which can be fatal for the child.
There were 30,544 cases of syphilis reported in the U.S. in 2017, according to the CDC.
