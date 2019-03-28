Former UK cheerleader struck, killed by two trucks and car on New Jersey Turnpike

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader died early Tuesday morning after being struck by three vehicles when exiting his disabled car, according to media reports.
Jahmir Scott, 22, was attempting to cross three lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mansfield just after midnight Tuesday when he was hit by two tractor-trailers and another car, New Jersey 101.5 reported.
The Allentown, New Jersey resident was pronounced dead at the scene, the Associated Press reported. It’s not clear what was wrong with Scott’s vehicle.
No charges have been filed against the three drivers, according to the AP.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Scott was a cheerleader at Syracuse University before he cheered at UK, who announced his passing “with great sadness.”
“We will miss his smile, broadway singing and determined attitude,” University of Kentucky Cheerleading said in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family in this sad time. Once a wildcat, always a wildcat.”
Remembrances of Scott, who was nicknamed “Hero,” poured onto Facebook.
“Hero was so good to both of my girls. He had so much patience and encouragement with them. He will be greatly missed,” wrote Barb Wagner Goetz.
“He was my daughter’s absolutely favorite cheerleader to stunt with at the UK clinics that she attended when he was present,” wrote Holly Parsons Loyd.
Scott cheered for Kentucky for the past two years, according to the Kentucky Kernel.
Comments