What fast food culprit could be behind a ‘sharp increase’ in E. Coli cases in Kentucky kids?

Fast food may be a cause for a recent “sharp increase” of E. Coli among children and teens primarily in Central Kentucky, according to the state public health department.
From March 5-25, the health department reported 19 cases of E. Coli infection in the state. Many of the cases are in Central Kentucky, including Fayette County, which had five cases in that period, according to Jessica Cobb, the community health officer at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The county typically sees no more than a couple of cases per month, she said.
E. Coli is a bacteria found in the environment and contaminated or improperly cooked foods; it can cause severe abdominal and stomach cramps, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness or pneumonia, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also be transmitted through water.
This particular strain, E. Coli 0103, can damage kidneys, according to the CDC.
“We have seen five cases and that’s abnormal for us in such a short period of time with the people getting sick so close to one another,” Cobb said. “At this point, with only five cases and the low number of cases across the state, we’re not able to link to anything yet.”
The state health department said the cases identified are “typically young (teenagers and children), often with histories of extensive fast food exposure.”
There is not one particular fast food chain or food that is consistent among those affected, Cobb said regarding Fayette County’s cases.
The outbreak is not limited to young people, as adults have also contracted illness from E. Coli. The health department did not state if anyone has been hospitalized.
E. Coli is most common in summer months when people are coming into contact with swimming pools and lakes, Cobb said.
The health department advises people to practice good hygiene and properly cook food to temperatures that kill bacteria. Those with signs of an E. Coli illness are advised to visit their healthcare provider.
