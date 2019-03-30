2-year-old boy dies in fire. Police are searching for his father.

A 2-year-old Laurel County boy died in a fire at his house early Saturday and Kentucky State Police were searching for his father.
Firefighters were dispatched to the residence in the Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park just before 12:30 a.m., according to a release.
Firefighters found the body of Joseph Brock, age 2, in the wreckage after putting out the fire, state police said.
Police said the boy’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock of London, was seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the house was engulfed in flames.
Police were searching for him on Saturday and asked that anyone with information to help find him call state police at 606-878-6622.
