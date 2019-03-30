NKU women’s basketball players respond to allegations of mistreatment by head coach

Eight current Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball players have penned a statement indicating their support for the team’s head coach, who has been accused by several former players of emotional abuse.
The letter, published under the heading “NKUWBB stands strong,” does not mention NKU head coach Camryn Whitaker by name.
“We love and support our staff. Above all else, we believe they care about our well-being,” the players said in the letter, which was addressed to the Norse Nation and published Saturday on the blog Odyssey.
Three former players came forward earlier this week, saying Whitaker had mistreated them.
Taryn Traugher, a senior guard for the team, NKU sophomore Reece Mungar and former NKU player Shar’Rae Davis all gave accounts of being bullied, humiliated and intimidated by Whitaker.
The players who signed the statement of support said “balancing weightlifting, intense workouts, daily practice, team meetings, traveling, classwork, and so much more” is a struggle for college athletes, but that “the demands and hardships are not and have not exceeded the expected amount.”
“Our experience on the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team has been positive from day one to now, despite the demands and struggles,” they wrote.
Whitaker became head coach at NKU in 2016, after spending a year on the staff of the University of Kentucky team under Matthew Mitchell. She previously held coaching positions at Austin Peay, Missouri State and Dayton.
Northern Kentucky University issued a statement late Monday, saying the complaints were taken seriously and had been “addressed in accordance with university policy” after being reviewed by the Title IX and athletics offices.
“There are ongoing efforts to improve communications and relations between the program’s leadership and student-athletes,” the university’s statement said in part. “We are committed to fostering a safe, healthy and inclusive learning environment for anyone who is a part of our campus community.“
