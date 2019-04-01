Divorce, no sleep, credit scores. Kentuckians more stressed than most, study says

Love, work, money and health issues have made Kentucky the fourth most stressed state in the country and apparently conditions are getting worse, according to a study from a consumer finance website.
Kentucky was 9th last year in WalletHub.com’s data-driven rankings.
Inadequate sleep, divorce rates, poor health and poverty made Kentucky more stressed than residents of any state that borders it, according to the study. Three other southeast states — Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas — ranked worse than Kentucky.
To determine its rankings, WalletHub used data from a variety of government agencies and other organizations.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
It found Kentucky has the second-highest percentage of adults in fair/poor health, and Kentuckians average the third-fewest average hours of sleep per night.
WalletHub is not the first outlet in recent weeks to report on poor Kentucky health. Two weeks ago, a study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Institute found people in some poor, rural Kentucky counties can expect to die nine years sooner than people in states in the highest income level.
Financial problems are another reason for Kentucky’s stress, according to WalletHub. It found Kentuckians average the 10th-worst median credit score and the fourth-highest percentage of its population living below the poverty line.
Last year, U.S. Census Bureau data showed Kentucky is the fifth-most poor state but its 2018 poverty rate was its lowest since 2006.
The study from WalletHub also cites a high divorce rate (eighth highest) as a reason for stress in Kentucky.
Other factors used to determine ranking included job security and unemployment rates, housing affordability, cost of childcare, mental health and healthcare costs.
The least-stressed states in the country are Minnesota, Utah and Massachusetts, the study said.
April is Stress Awareness Month, and the National Institute of Mental Health says long-term stress can harm one’s health. It suggests talking to a doctor, getting regular exercise, trying a relaxing activity and staying connected with people who can help you as ways to combat stress.
Comments